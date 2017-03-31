Story highlights Multiple attacks on Africans in India have been reported this week

Photographer Mahesh Shantaram is documenting the lives of Africans living in India

(CNN) In February 2016, a Tanzanian student was 'beaten and stripped' by a violent mob in Bangalore.

The incident quickly became national and international news, sparking a fierce debate about the number of racist attacks against Africans in India.

Photographer Mahesh Shantaram who lives in Bangalore, says the event sparked a moral compulsion to do something.

"I had been disturbed by news of racism and discrimination, but when it's so close to home then it hits harder," Shantaram told CNN.

"It was so shocking and horrific. The first reaction was 'how could this happen in my city?' and then after thinking about it for a while you realize it's not about the city but it's something more deep-seated."

Abdul Karim from Nigeria pursues a B.Sc in Information Technology from NIMS, Jaipur.

