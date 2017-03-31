Story highlights Software engineer Oscar Ekponimo created a web app that connects the poor to supermarkets in Nigeria

Food that would normally be wasted is sold at a discount to those in need

(CNN) Growing up Oscar Ekponimo was familiar with hunger.

After his father had a partial stroke, he was temporarily ill and unable to work, leaving the family struggling to make ends meet.

"I remember most times there was little or no food [in the house]," he told CNN. "I had to go to school without food and got by with snacks friends shared with me." .

"I always said in the future I would do something to ensure others wouldn't go through what I went through."

The Chowberry app is now functional in Lagos and Abuja

Fast forward to 2017 and Ekponimo, now a software engineer, is doing exactly that through his web app Chowberry.