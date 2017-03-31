Breaking News

Chowberry: How a software engineer is feeding Nigeria's poor with an app

By Yemisi Adegoke, CNN

Updated 9:36 AM ET, Fri March 31, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Growing up Oscar Ekponimo was familiar with hunger. After his father had a partial stroke, he was temporarily ill and left unable to work, greatly impacting the family income and the amount of food in the family home.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Oscar Ekponimo
Photos: The app helping feed Nigeria's hungry
Growing up Oscar Ekponimo was familiar with hunger. After his father had a partial stroke, he was temporarily ill and left unable to work, greatly impacting the family income and the amount of food in the family home.

Pictured: Oscar Ekponimo
Hide Caption
1 of 6
&quot;I remember vividly how having access to quality meals was a big challenge at the time,&quot; he told CNN. &quot;I remember most times there was little or no food [in the house], I had to go to school without food and got by with snacks friends shared with me.&quot;
Photos: The app helping feed Nigeria's hungry
"I remember vividly how having access to quality meals was a big challenge at the time," he told CNN. "I remember most times there was little or no food [in the house], I had to go to school without food and got by with snacks friends shared with me."
Hide Caption
2 of 6
&quot;I always said sometime in the future I would do something to empower people to ensure others wouldn&#39;t go through what I went through.&quot; Fast forward to 2017 and Ekponimo, a software engineer, is doing exactly that, through his app Chowberry.
Photos: The app helping feed Nigeria's hungry
"I always said sometime in the future I would do something to empower people to ensure others wouldn't go through what I went through." Fast forward to 2017 and Ekponimo, a software engineer, is doing exactly that, through his app Chowberry.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
The app connects supermarkets to NGOs and low-income earners, allowing them to purchase leftover food that is near the end of its shelf life at a discounted rate. Food that would normally be wasted is instead sold at a discount to those in need.
Photos: The app helping feed Nigeria's hungry
The app connects supermarkets to NGOs and low-income earners, allowing them to purchase leftover food that is near the end of its shelf life at a discounted rate. Food that would normally be wasted is instead sold at a discount to those in need.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
Last year Chowberry ran a successful pilot scheme and is now functional in Lagos and Abuja, with 20 local retailers on board and three NGO&#39;s that work with orphanages and vulnerable people in communities where &quot;poverty is rife.&quot;
Photos: The app helping feed Nigeria's hungry
Last year Chowberry ran a successful pilot scheme and is now functional in Lagos and Abuja, with 20 local retailers on board and three NGO's that work with orphanages and vulnerable people in communities where "poverty is rife."
Hide Caption
5 of 6
After winning a Rolex Award for Enterprise last year Ekponimo is hoping to expand &quot;scale the app nationally&quot; and potentially expand it to regions across the continent.
Photos: The app helping feed Nigeria's hungry
After winning a Rolex Award for Enterprise last year Ekponimo is hoping to expand "scale the app nationally" and potentially expand it to regions across the continent.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
RAE16Ekponimo_16tb_065RAE16Ekponimo_16tb_150RAE16Ekponimo_16tb_154Nigeria hungry chowberry appRAE16Ekponimo_16tb_157RAE16Ekponimo_16tb_159

Story highlights

  • Software engineer Oscar Ekponimo created a web app that connects the poor to supermarkets in Nigeria
  • Food that would normally be wasted is sold at a discount to those in need

(CNN)Growing up Oscar Ekponimo was familiar with hunger.

After his father had a partial stroke, he was temporarily ill and unable to work, leaving the family struggling to make ends meet.
"I remember most times there was little or no food [in the house]," he told CNN. "I had to go to school without food and got by with snacks friends shared with me." .
    "I always said in the future I would do something to ensure others wouldn't go through what I went through."
    The Chowberry app is now functional in Lagos and Abuja
    The Chowberry app is now functional in Lagos and Abuja
    Fast forward to 2017 and Ekponimo, now a software engineer, is doing exactly that through his web app Chowberry.
    Read More
    The app connects supermarkets to NGOs and low-income earners, allowing them to buy food that's about to expire at a discount.
    Ekponimo says the response to the project has been encouraging and he's been able to see first hand how it's transforming lives.
    "We met one lady who has six children and survives on 400 naira ($1.05)a day," he said. "She sells firewood and kunu (a local drink). One day the task force seized her kunu for hawking in the street, and she had nothing. She had to feed her family on what she made. So it's nice to see the impact of what we're doing."
    The tech solutions to end global hunger
    The tech solutions to end global hunger
    A three-month pilot involving 20 retailers reached about 300 people in Lagos and Abuja, feeding 150 orphans and children at risk.
    He is hopeful that more national retailers will join the scheme as demand for the service continues to grow in the face of Nigeria's recession.
    "We went from about 1,500 daily visits to double that. There have been requests and demand, people tell me we really want this, we're relying on what you guys are doing because things are expensive."
    There are currently 20 local retailers on board
    There are currently 20 local retailers on board
    Hunger and food insecurity are problems still plaguing the continent.
    The UN Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that 223 million people in sub-Saharan Africa were hungry or undernourished in 2014-2016, the second largest number of hungry people in the world.
    Celebs, social media stars raise $1 million for Somalis facing famine
    Celebs, social media stars raise $1 million for Somalis facing famine
    According to the World Food Programme, Nigeria is a 'food deficit' country, meaning that it cannot provide enough food for its population.
    Widespread poverty, inflation and insecurity have been cited as contributing factors to Nigeria's hunger problem.
    Last year, the UN revealed 14 million in the northeast of the country need urgent humanitarian assistance because of the ongoing Boko Haram conflict and warned that 75,000 children could starve to death in months.
    Northeastern Nigeria: Epicenter of a forgotten crisis
    Northeastern Nigeria: Epicenter of a forgotten crisis
    Last year, Ekponimo won a Rolex Award for Enterprise for his work and has hopes to expand.
    "It's been a wonderful journey," he said. "We're expanding our work and working on scaling to other parts of the country and to other regions and possibly replicating it in other parts of the world."