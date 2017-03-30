The week in 37 photos

Sofia Lopez, 3, meets fictional characters Moominmamma, left, and Moomintroll at an Easter festival in London on Thursday, March 30. The Moomins are fairy-tale characters created by Finnish illustrator and writer Tove Jansson.
Hot-air balloons are inflated for the Zuru Night Glow event in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Saturday, March 25.
A boy holds an orange to feed butterflies at London's Natural History Museum on Thursday, March 30. Hundreds of tropical butterflies were released to launch the museum's Sensational Butterflies exhibition.
Protesters in Melendugno, Italy, clash with police near the site of a gas pipeline project on Tuesday, March 28. The protesters were opposing the removal of olive trees near the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline.
Damon Albarn, left, and Jehnny Beth perform in London as the virtual band Gorillaz plays its new album, "Humanz," on Friday, March 24.
Russian President Vladimir Putin inspects a glacier crevasse on Franz Josef Land, a Russian archipelago in the Arctic, on Wednesday, March 29.
Conservators in London pose for a photo Thursday, March 30, as they promote the restoration project of the Painted Hall ceiling at the Old Royal Naval College. Over the next two years, conservators will work on the ceiling, which was painted between 1707 and 1726 by artist James Thornhill.
Woodpeckers check out the side-view mirror of a car in Ahmedabad, India, on Tuesday, March 28.
The newest members of the New York City Police Department are sworn in at their graduation ceremony on Thursday, March 30.
A model works during China Fashion Week in Beijing on Monday, March 27. The clothing was designed by Young Designers from BIFT·MMU·SCU.
Men ride with a herd of horses Tuesday, March 28, at the foothills of Mount Erciyes in Kayseri, Turkey.
Passengers enjoy views of Denver as they ride on Amtrak's California Zephyr on Friday, March 24. The train's route runs from Chicago to the San Francisco Bay.
Soccer fans in Tehran, Iran, wait for the World Cup qualifier between Iran and China on Tuesday, March 28.
A zitting cisticola feeds its baby in West Sumatra, Indonesia, on Sunday, March 26.
People carry inflatable rafts in front of New York's Trump Tower as they protest President Donald Trump's refugee policies on Tuesday, March 28.
The dead body of Yousef, an 8-year-old boy, lies on a table at a morgue in Douma, Syria, on Monday, March 27. Yousef was killed by a reported airstrike in Douma, a rebel stronghold east of Damascus.
People look at a burning passenger train in Sheikhupura, Pakistan, on Tuesday, March 28. Authorities said the train collided with an oil-tanker truck, killing at least one person and injuring others.
Killer whales prey on young sea lions in Punta Norte, Argentina, on Friday, March 24.