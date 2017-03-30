Photos: The week in 37 photos A man grieves for his loved ones after an airstrike in Mosul, Iraq, on Friday, March 24. An offensive began in February to reclaim western Mosul, ISIS' last major stronghold in Iraq, after Iraqi forces liberated the eastern half of the city. Hide Caption 1 of 38

A supporter of US President Donald Trump is punched in the face at a pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday, March 25. Fights broke out after an anti-Trump protester allegedly doused an event organizer with pepper spray, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, right, poses for the press as he sits in a Moscow court on Thursday, March 30. Navalny was jailed for 15 days over his role in a mass anti-corruption protest.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and a few other Democrats hold a gleeful news conference in Washington after the GOP failed to repeal Obamacare on Friday, March 24. House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled his health care bill from the floor after it became clear it did not have the votes to pass.

Muslim women link arms along London's Westminster Bridge on Sunday, March 26, showing solidarity for those victimized by a recent terror attack there. Many of the women wore blue to symbolize peace. Four days earlier, lone attacker Khalid Masood rammed a car into pedestrians on the bridge, killing several people and leaving dozens injured. He crashed the vehicle before later stabbing an on-duty police officer outside Parliament. Masood was shot dead by police at the scene.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, right, is joined by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, left, and Prime Minister Antonio Costa after the Madeira Airport was renamed in his honor on Wednesday, March 29. The bronze bust of Ronaldo stole many of the headlines, especially on social media.

Sofia Lopez, 3, meets fictional characters Moominmamma, left, and Moomintroll at an Easter festival in London on Thursday, March 30. The Moomins are fairy-tale characters created by Finnish illustrator and writer Tove Jansson.

Former Olympic gold medalist Dominique Moceanu, right, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, March 28. USA Gymnastics is a defendant in a federal lawsuit that accuses Dr. Larry Nassar, a former volunteer physician, of sexually assaulting 18 women during physical examinations. The lawsuit alleges that USA Gymnastics was negligent in allowing the abuse to occur. When the lawsuit was filed, USA Gymnastics said it was appalled by the allegations and that it notified the FBI as soon as it learned of athletes' concerns. Nassar has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges. Moceanu told the committee she wasn't abused by Nassar, but "everybody around us knew that abuses were going on."

Hot-air balloons are inflated for the Zuru Night Glow event in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Saturday, March 25.

In this still image, taken from video surveillance footage, a suspect vandalizes a mosque in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Sunday, March 26. The video shows the suspect overturning benches, breaking windows and hurling objects -- including rocks and a Bible -- into the prayer area of the mosque. Police have arrested a 35-year-old man and charged him with criminal mischief, third-degree trespass and bias-motivated crime.

A boy holds an orange to feed butterflies at London's Natural History Museum on Thursday, March 30. Hundreds of tropical butterflies were released to launch the museum's Sensational Butterflies exhibition.

Protesters in Melendugno, Italy, clash with police near the site of a gas pipeline project on Tuesday, March 28. The protesters were opposing the removal of olive trees near the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

Damon Albarn, left, and Jehnny Beth perform in London as the virtual band Gorillaz plays its new album, "Humanz," on Friday, March 24.

Russian President Vladimir Putin inspects a glacier crevasse on Franz Josef Land, a Russian archipelago in the Arctic, on Wednesday, March 29.

A massive fire caused an elevated section of Interstate 85, a major north-south artery for the Southeast, to collapse in Atlanta on Thursday, March 30. All lanes of the highway were blocked and will be closed for the foreseeable future, officials said.

Tim Barrow, the British ambassador to the European Union, delivers an official notice to European Council President Donald Tusk, right, as the United Kingdom begins the formal process of leaving the EU on Wednesday, March 29.

Conservators in London pose for a photo Thursday, March 30, as they promote the restoration project of the Painted Hall ceiling at the Old Royal Naval College. Over the next two years, conservators will work on the ceiling, which was painted between 1707 and 1726 by artist James Thornhill.

Authorities investigate the scene of a deadly crash in Uvalde County, Texas, on Wednesday, March 29. Thirteen senior citizens were killed when their church minibus collided with a pickup truck.

Woodpeckers check out the side-view mirror of a car in Ahmedabad, India, on Tuesday, March 28.

The newest members of the New York City Police Department are sworn in at their graduation ceremony on Thursday, March 30.

A model works during China Fashion Week in Beijing on Monday, March 27. The clothing was designed by Young Designers from BIFT·MMU·SCU.

A SWAT team surrounds a bus along Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, March 25. Authorities say a man shot two people, killing one, on the bus. He surrendered to police after a standoff that lasted more than four hours, police spokesman Larry Hadfield told reporters.

Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces, a US-backed group made up of Arab and Kurdish fighters, inspect the Tabqa Dam near Raqqa, Syria, on Monday, March 27. They recently recaptured part of the dam from ISIS militants. Tabqa Dam is 25 miles west of Raqqa, ISIS' self-declared capital, and supplies electric power to a wide area of Syria, according to the United States. The area has been under ISIS control since 2013.

French presidential candidate Francois Fillon arrives for a campaign meeting in Biarritz, France, on Friday, March 24. Fillon and his wife, Penelope, remain at the center of a formal corruption investigation. In February, the investigative newspaper Le Canard Enchaine published allegations that Penelope and two of the couple's adult children were given no-show jobs that earned them nearly 1 million euros ($1.08 million). Both Francois Fillon and Penelope Fillon have denied the allegations.

Men ride with a herd of horses Tuesday, March 28, at the foothills of Mount Erciyes in Kayseri, Turkey.

Police surround a car that authorities say nearly struck Capitol Police officers in Washington on Wednesday, March 29. The driver was taken into custody and charged with several crimes, including seven counts of assault on a police officer.

Passengers enjoy views of Denver as they ride on Amtrak's California Zephyr on Friday, March 24. The train's route runs from Chicago to the San Francisco Bay.

Soccer fans in Tehran, Iran, wait for the World Cup qualifier between Iran and China on Tuesday, March 28.

A zitting cisticola feeds its baby in West Sumatra, Indonesia, on Sunday, March 26.

People carry inflatable rafts in front of New York's Trump Tower as they protest President Donald Trump's refugee policies on Tuesday, March 28.

The dead body of Yousef, an 8-year-old boy, lies on a table at a morgue in Douma, Syria, on Monday, March 27. Yousef was killed by a reported airstrike in Douma, a rebel stronghold east of Damascus.

Soldiers help with evacuations in Piura, Peru, on Wednesday, March 29. More than half a million people in and around the country's capital of Lima have been affected by storms and flooding, authorities said last week. Weeks of rain have caused rivers across the country to rise.

A boat is washed ashore at Airlie Beach in Queensland, Australia, on Wednesday, March 29. Northeastern Australia is still dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, which swept across the Queensland coast and caused widespread damage.

North Carolina House Minority Leader Darren Jackson holds a copy of House Bill 2, the state's controversial bathroom law, during a House floor debate on Thursday, March 30. Lawmakers later passed a bill to repeal HB2, which required people at a government-run facility to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to the gender on their birth certificate.

People look at a burning passenger train in Sheikhupura, Pakistan, on Tuesday, March 28. Authorities said the train collided with an oil-tanker truck, killing at least one person and injuring others.

Killer whales prey on young sea lions in Punta Norte, Argentina, on Friday, March 24.