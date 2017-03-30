Refugee returns home to find it spray-painted with nasty anti-Muslim graffiti

(CNN) Hasel Afshar moved from Iran to the US seven years ago as a refugee. In that time, he's had his share of run-ins with xenophobes who's yelled at him to go back to his country or threatened him with violence.

But none of that prepared him for what greeted him when he came home earlier this week.

The house in Troutdale, Oregon, had been ransacked and laced with graffiti.

The vandals smashed his door with an ax, slashed his furniture, and spray-painted graffiti everywhere.

He found "terrorist" written across the cabinets, "kill you" and "Muslim" scrawled on a bedroom wall, and "die" sprayed on a mirror.

