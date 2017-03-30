Thomas' dad isn't playing: Whole world knows about his bad grades now

Story highlights When son Thomas got bad grades, his dad made signs telling him to do better

He held them up at two NBA games that his son had hoped to attend

(CNN) Usually a bad report card gets your cell phone taken away, or maybe you get grounded. Only your family and of course your friends know about your bad grades and the punishment.

But Thomas' dad put it out there for everyone to see... in savage, professional-grade posters... at a televised NBA game... and the shots of him then of course lit the Internet on fire and now everyone knows poor Thomas' problem and his punishment.

At the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets game on March 24, his dad held up a poster making it clear that Thomas -- who was probably watching the game at home -- should have paid more attention to his schoolwork if he had wanted to come to the game.

"Thomas get your grades back up and next time you'll be here. Love, Dad," the sign said.

It's not clear if Thomas didn't quite get the message or if he didn't have enough time to boost his grades, but two days later at the Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game, his dad was back with a new sign.

