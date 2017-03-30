(CNN) Eufaula High School senior Bryce Maine celebrated turning 18 by making a very sweet request -- he asked his grandmother to prom.

They made arrangements and she even bought a dress -- but then the school said no.

"She's never been to a prom so I figured, 'Why not take her?'" Maine said. "Every woman deserves to go to a prom, no matter how old you are."

Maine's cousin, Sarah Catherine, said in a Facebook post she believes there was concern that allowing Maine's grandmother to attend prom would prompt students to "make the school a mockery" by inviting their grandparents as a joke.

It is a Eufaula High School policy that prom attendees must be 20 years old or younger. According to Maine, the school told him he could not bring his grandmother to prom because she could potentially bring and distribute alcohol to underage students. "I'm heartbroken," Maine told CNN affiliate WTVM

