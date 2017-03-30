Program note: Science and archaeology offer insights into ancient artifacts that could be linked to Jesus Christ. Science and archaeology offer insights into ancient artifacts that could be linked to Jesus Christ. "Finding Jesus: Fact. Faith. Forgery," airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

(CNN) The removal of a massive church organ in Rhode Island has uncovered a 170-year-old mystery involving the carved faces of a woman.

Workers were removing the 2,400-pipe organ from St. Mary's Church in Newport for renovation, when they discovered the profile in each corner of the choir loft, Rev. Kris von Maluski told CNN affiliate WPRI

"'Who is it?" we started to ask. Some people thought it might be the Blessed Mother Mary because the church is named after her. And I humbly said, 'I doubt very much they would cut the face of Mary in half," Maluski said.

Construction of the historic church dates to 1848 and it was dedicated in 1852. Records from that time seem to have been lost, so there's no answers from the original architectural documents.

The church has its place in American history. It was the site of President John F. Kennedy's wedding to Jacqueline Bouvier in 1953.

