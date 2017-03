(CNN) Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

1. N.C. bathroom law

A deal has been reached to repeal North Carolina's controversial "bathroom bill," but not everybody's happy about it. The law, passed last year, forbids transgender people from using the bathroom they identify with . A series of votes to repeal the law starts this morning. LGBT groups don't like the deal because it leaves bathroom regulations under state control and bans cities from passing their own anti-discrimination laws until 2020. Backlash against the law has cost North Carolina millions as businesses , entertainers and sports leagues have boycotted the state.

2. Travel ban

3. Brexit

JUST WATCHED Theresa May: The UK is leaving the EU Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Theresa May: The UK is leaving the EU 01:07

4. Economy

We're back to normal. So says John Williams, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Williams said the US has finally "attained the hard-sought recovery we've been after for the past nine years." The Fed thinks we're now in a normal economy because unemployment -- which peaked at 10% during the Great Recession -- is now at 4.7% , which is considered full employment. Also, inflation is near the Fed's goal of 2%. So here's the new goal for the new normal: sustain the recovery and rev up US economic growth.

5. Deadly bus crash

JUST WATCHED Church bus crash kills 13 Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Church bus crash kills 13 00:55

Here's a real tragedy coming out of Texas' Hill Country. Thirteen people in a minibus were killed in a collision with a pickup truck. The folks in the bus were church members returning from a retreat. Two people were injured, including the driver of the truck. Counselors will be on hand today at the church.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Things have changed

Bob Dylan has changed his mind and finally agreed to accept his Nobel Prize . He'll get it this weekend when he's in Sweden for a pair of concerts.

Out of this world

Morning music

When do commuters turn into concertgoers? When singer John Legend pops up at a rail station during the morning rush and starts running through his hits.

Is that you?

AND FINALLY ...

So, do you like it?