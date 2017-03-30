Story highlights College professor tweets after person gives up seat to soldier

University responds that comments "are his own opinion"

(CNN) A Drexel University professor tweeted that he was "trying not to vomit or yell about Mosul" after he watched a first-class passenger give up his seat for a uniformed soldier on an airplane.

Many on Twitter responded to the professor's comments with anger and outrage.

George Ciccariello, associate professor of politics and global studies, posted the tweet Sunday on his private Twitter account. CNN obtained his tweet from a retweet someone else posted publicly on the social media platform.

@ciccmaher👈Insults our Vets & now hides hides his account. Typical coward not brave enough 2 put on a combat uniform #SupportOurTroops pic.twitter.com/8y0klJRe22 — Warrior Ashley (@AshleyWarrior) March 30, 2017

One critic said Ciccariello "is exactly what's wrong with American institutions today. Fights for free speech unless it contradicts his views."

@ciccmaher This professor is exactly what's wrong with American institutions today. Fights for free speech unless it contradicts his views. — William Weske (@WilliamWeske) March 31, 2017

Another criticized the professor's past tweets and bemoaned the fact that Ciccariello is "deemed worthy of educating young minds."

George Ciccariello-Maher has a history of making inflammatory, cowardly, and racist tweets. Yet he is deemed worthy of educating young minds — David Cabral (@AirborneOps) March 30, 2017

