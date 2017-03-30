Breaking News

I-85 fire: Section of Atlanta highway collapses

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 8:22 PM ET, Thu March 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

atlanta interstate 85 fire collapse_00002004
atlanta interstate 85 fire collapse_00002004

    JUST WATCHED

    Portion of interstate collapses in Atlanta

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(25 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Section of I-85 collapses in Atlanta
  • Fire affects all lanes; traffic rerouted

(CNN)A section of Interstate 85, a major north-south artery for the Southeast, collapsed Thursday evening in north Atlanta after a massive fire, officials said

All lanes of the highway were blocked and will be closed for the foreseeable future, officials said.
That prospect sent shudders through metro Atlanta commuters, who already contend with heavy traffic.
    The bridge collapsed about 7 p.m. as crews were battling the massive fire. No injuries were reported. It's unclear what caused the fire, the Atlanta Fire Department said.
    Gov. Nathan Deal told reporters the company that originally built the elevated highway would assess the damage.
    Read More
    "It's going to take some time to get it repaired and to get it back in service," he said, without offering a time frame for reopening.

    When you're just trying to get home and Atlanta is on fire again. #hotlanta

    A post shared by Jono Moore (@jonoism) on

    The fire occurred near the city's busy Piedmont Road and just south of Ga. 400, another commuter expressway.
    CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin was driving north on I-85 during evening rush hour when he saw black smoke rising from underneath the elevated highway.
    Cars getting off at an exit started slowing more quickly than a normal rate and some cars pulled off onto the shoulder.
    CNN Map
    But many cars on the left side of the five-lane section barreled through the thick black smoke. They disappeared into the darkness as they drove on, he said.
    McLaughlin slowly followed the taillights of an SUV through the smoke. After about 50 yards, McLaughlin could see clearly again. It smelled like an engine fire, he said.
    The smoke blew over a nearby shopping center and had a pungent smell of fuel, CNN's Joe Sutton said.

    CNN's Jamiel Lynch and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.