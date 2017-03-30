Story highlights Section of I-85 collapses in Atlanta

Fire affects all lanes; traffic rerouted

(CNN) A section of Interstate 85, a major north-south artery for the Southeast, collapsed Thursday evening in north Atlanta after a massive fire, officials said

All lanes of the highway were blocked and will be closed for the foreseeable future, officials said.

That prospect sent shudders through metro Atlanta commuters, who already contend with heavy traffic.

The bridge collapsed about 7 p.m. as crews were battling the massive fire. No injuries were reported. It's unclear what caused the fire, the Atlanta Fire Department said.

Gov. Nathan Deal told reporters the company that originally built the elevated highway would assess the damage.

