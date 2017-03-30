Aaron Hernandez's fiancée: 'I learned to keep my mouth shut'

Story highlights Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez takes stand in Aaron Hernandez's double murder trial

She repeatedly testifies she can't remember key details of her time with Hernandez

(CNN) Aaron Hernandez's fiancée testified Thursday in the former NFL star's double murder trial that she couldn't recall key conversations she had with him and didn't ask him what happened to a friend of his who was shot in the face.

"I learned to keep my mouth shut in certain situations," Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez said Thursday, repeating what she had previously told a grand jury.

"I played my role," she added. "Meaning I cleaned and I did everything else. There was no reason for me to ask any questions."

Testifying under a grant of immunity, Jenkins Hernandez sat just feet from her fiancé, Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end accused of killing two men in July 2012. Prosecutors say Hernandez, angered after an encounter in a Boston nightclub, shot and killed Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado as they sat in a vehicle later that night.

At the time, Jenkins Hernandez was pregnant with Hernandez's child. The couple got engaged in October 2012, and she gave birth to a daughter a month later.

