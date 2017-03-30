Sweetwater, Texas (CNN) The beauty pageant contestants had been preparing for months, designing elaborate outfits, rehearsing talent acts and practicing flawless walks across the stage for their town's most highly anticipated event.

But this would be no ordinary beauty pageant.

"We probably are the only beauty pageant that does kill and skin snakes," said Cyera Pieper, a high school sophomore and contestant in Sweetwater's "Miss Snake Charmer" pageant, a west Texas tradition that dates back decades. The winner of the contest is expected to take on responsibilities of a traditional beauty queen -- attend community events, take photos with residents and preside over the next year's contest -- but here in Sweetwater, they also agree to climb into a pit of poisonous snakes, decapitate and skin them.

For nearly 60 years, this town of around 11,000 has hosted what has become the world's largest "rattlesnake roundup," where hunters bring live, poisonous snakes to the city's fairgrounds that are put on display, slaughtered and sold.

When the snakes arrive, they are weighed, measured and milked for venom. They await their ultimate demise in giant pits surrounded by curious onlookers and tourists, some of whom travel from across the globe. Once data is collected on the snakes, their heads are chopped off and their bodies are skinned and processed to be used for meat and goods like wallets, hat bands and boots.

