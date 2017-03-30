Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has approved stepping up counterterrorism strikes in Somalia, according to two US defense officials.

The White House is granting more authority to the military's commander of Africa Command to wage a campaign against the terror group al Shabaab, which could include ground raids aimed at gathering intelligence on the terror group to facilitate strikes.

The military will now be able to conduct "precision airstrikes" in support of the African Union Mission in Somalia and the Somalia National Army in their fight against the terror group.

One official said the legal basis for the new authority will be the 2001 authorization for use of military force due to al Shabaab's status as an affiliate of al Qaeda.

The official added that the US advisers already working with indigenous forces in Somalia in a train-and-advise capacity will also be able to provide coordination for the strikes.

