New York (CNN) Despite President Donald Trump's lack of evidence for his claim that millions of votes were cast illegally in last year's election, some of his supporters are standing by the conspiracy theory.

A CNN "New Day" panel featured a handful of die-hard Trump backers to assess their views on his performance more than two months into his presidency.

One New Hampshire Trump voter, William Bear, said he saw "busloads of people" coming into New Hampshire to vote illegally. He did not provide specific details or evidence, but said he thought they were either undocumented immigrants or US citizens coming from other states.

When further pressed by CNN's Alisyn Camerota, Bear said he can't cite the busloads he's seen and where he's seen them, but said he saw them on television.

Josh Youssef, another New Hampshire voter on the panel, said he wouldn't characterize it as "busloads and busloads" of people, but rather said he saw cars with out-of-state license plates full of people coming to vote, though he couldn't provide any more details about them.

