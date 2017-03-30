Breaking News

Trump backers stand by his unsubstantiated voter fraud claims

By Eric Weisbrod, CNN

Updated 1:17 PM ET, Thu March 30, 2017

Trump voter: I saw buses of illegal voters
New York (CNN)Despite President Donald Trump's lack of evidence for his claim that millions of votes were cast illegally in last year's election, some of his supporters are standing by the conspiracy theory.

A CNN "New Day" panel featured a handful of die-hard Trump backers to assess their views on his performance more than two months into his presidency.
One New Hampshire Trump voter, William Bear, said he saw "busloads of people" coming into New Hampshire to vote illegally. He did not provide specific details or evidence, but said he thought they were either undocumented immigrants or US citizens coming from other states.
When further pressed by CNN's Alisyn Camerota, Bear said he can't cite the busloads he's seen and where he's seen them, but said he saw them on television.
    Josh Youssef, another New Hampshire voter on the panel, said he wouldn't characterize it as "busloads and busloads" of people, but rather said he saw cars with out-of-state license plates full of people coming to vote, though he couldn't provide any more details about them.
    The voters featured on the "New Day" panel are some of Trump's most loyal supporters. When asked to grade the President on his job since taking the oath of office, five of the six voters gave him an A (one gave a B, saying he doesn't give out As). The voters largely cited his efforts in trying to carry through on his campaign promises.
    Trump first claimed in November that millions of votes were cast illegally in the election, costing him the popular vote. He has yet to provide any evidence for the claim -- which has been widely debunked -- and has not followed through on a January pledge to sign an executive order opening a Justice Department investigation into the matter.

