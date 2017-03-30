Senate Russia hearing could offer clues to investigation

Story highlights Senate lawmakers plan to interview cybersecurity experts at a hearing Thursday

The Senate intelligence committee like the House is investigating Russia's meddling into the election

Washington (CNN) The Senate intelligence committee has run a steady and low-key investigation into Russia's interference in the US elections and communications with the campaign of President Donald Trump, but Thursday marks the panel's first public hearing, which could offer some insights into where senators are thinking in private.

There's little chance that Thursday's hearing will be as explosive as the House intelligence committee's first public hearing last week, which started off with FBI Director James Comey confirming the FBI is investigating possible coordination between Trump campaign aides and Russian officials and included Trump himself fighting back during the hearing on Twitter.

Still, there is a brighter spotlight on the Senate committee to investigate Russian meddling in the election as its House counterpart has stalled along partisan lines, and even some Republicans calling on the Senate panel to lead Congress' probe.

Senate lawmakers plan to interview former National Security Agency Director Keith Alexander and FireEye chief executive Kevin, a pair of cybersecurity experts, who are expected to answer questions about how Russian agents and an army of trolls utilized "fake news" throughout the 2016 election. And in another panel Thursday, Senate investigators will hear from experts on disinformation tactics -- tools used by Russian operatives in the US elections and elsewhere to disrupt elections.

"There were upwards of 1,000 paid Internet trolls working out of a facility in Russia, in effect, taking over series of computers, which is then called a 'botnet,'" Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, said Wednesday. "If you Googled 'election hacking' leading up to the election and immediately afterwards, you wouldn't get Fox or ABC, The New York Times, what you got is four out of the first five news stories that popped up were Russian propaganda."

