Breaking News

Putin slams US election meddling claims as 'lies'

By Tim Lister, Mary Ilyushka and Radina Grigova, CNN

Updated 9:56 AM ET, Thu March 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 19: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting to discuss the Ukrainian peace process at the German federal Chancellery on October 19, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, known as the Normandy Four, met in Berlin to discuss implementation of the peace plan known as the Minsk Protocol, a roadmap for resolving the conflict in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded in 2014 and annexed the peninsula of Crimea. The United States has threatened renewed sanctions on Russia if the country did not either implement the plan in the coming months or arrive at a plan on how to do so. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 19: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting to discuss the Ukrainian peace process at the German federal Chancellery on October 19, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, known as the Normandy Four, met in Berlin to discuss implementation of the peace plan known as the Minsk Protocol, a roadmap for resolving the conflict in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded in 2014 and annexed the peninsula of Crimea. The United States has threatened renewed sanctions on Russia if the country did not either implement the plan in the coming months or arrive at a plan on how to do so. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Putin on US elections: Read my lips, no

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Putin downplays meeting between Kushner and Russian banker
  • He warns of US-Russian relations reaching 'point of absurdity'

Moscow (CNN)Russian President Vladimir Putin has described allegations that his country meddled in the 2016 US election as "fictional, illusory, provocations and lies."

Asked directly on Thursday whether Russia interfered in the election, Putin said: "Read my lips: No."
Senate Russia hearing could offer clues to investigation
Senate Russia hearing could offer clues to investigation
Putin's comments are the President's most emphatic denial of the accusations yet, and are the first he has directly made since Trump took office in January.
    Russian officials and spokespeople for Putin, however, have brushed off the claims several times as a political "witch hunt."
    The denial comes as intelligence committees from both the House and Senate in the US investigate the alleged interference in the US election, including possible ties between Russian officials and members of US President Donald Trump's campaign team.
    Read More
    The FBI is also conducting its own investigation.

    Putin ridicules Kushner allegations

    Putin also played down a meeting between Jared Kushner -- Trump's son-in-law and close adviser -- and Sergey Gorkov, chairman of the Russian state development bank VneshEconomBank, which has been under US sanctions since July 2014.
    Kushner is expected to give voluntary testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee.
    Source: Kushner meeting with Russian bank exec was effort to &#39;engage with&#39; Russia
    Source: Kushner meeting with Russian bank exec was effort to 'engage with' Russia
    "Now there are some questions raised regarding the meetings with our bankers. But American bankers come to Russia and talk to us, don't they? Including our officials. How they can they work otherwise? Of course they hold meetings," Putin said, without explicitly naming the men in question.
    "I think it's not in the interest of the American people to carry Russian-American relations to the point of absurdity, just to benefit the inner political agenda," Putin continued.
    "What do we want? [To] break off the diplomatic relationship? Force the situation to the point of the 1960s [Cuban missile] crisis? And what's next?" Putin asked. "People who behave themselves so recklessly, what are they leading us to? Including the people of the USA. I think it's a big mistake and I hope the situation will normalize -- and the sooner the better."
    The Russian leader also said that he would be open to meeting Trump on the side lines of an Arctic summit in Finland in September.
    "If this happens, we will be glad to participate and I will be glad to take part in this event," he said.
    Trump says he and Putin have never met, but both leaders have repeatedly said they are open to doing so.

    Election meddling claims

    The US government publicly announced in October that it was "confident" Russia orchestrated the hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and other political organizations of the Democratic Party in the lead-up to the election.
    And in January, days before Trump took office, the US intelligence community concluded that Putin had ordered an "influence campaign" aimed at hurting Trump's rival, Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton.
    Exasperated Spicer tosses out salad dressing analogy to defend WH
    Exasperated Spicer tosses out salad dressing analogy to defend WH
    The DNC hacks resulted in the public release of thousands of stolen emails, many of which included damaging revelations about the Democratic Party and Clinton's campaign.
    Trump has flip-flopped on the issue, at first refusing to consider that Russia may have been behind the DNC hacks, but later conceding "I think it was Russia."
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in January that the charges against Russia "were not backed by anything" and were "made on a very amateur, emotional level."
    "What we see is ... that all of this looks like is a full-scale witch hunt," Peskov said.
    Before leaving office, former President Barack Obama ordered a full review into hacking aimed at influencing US elections going back to 2008.

    CNN's Angela Dewan wrote from London.