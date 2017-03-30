Moscow (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has described allegations that his country meddled in the 2016 US election as "fictional, illusory, provocations and lies."

Asked directly on Thursday whether Russia interfered in the election, Putin said: "Read my lips: No."

He was speaking at a panel session in the Russian city of Archangel.

Intelligence committees from both the House and Senate in the US are investigating alleged Russian interference in the US election, including possible ties between Russian officials and members of US President Donald Trump's campaign team. The FBI is also conducting its own investigation.

The US government publicly announced in October that it was "confident" Russia orchestrated the hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and other political organizations of the Democratic Party in the lead-up to the election.

