Paul Ryan: I don't want to work with Democrats on health care

Story highlights "I'm trying to get this bill passed," Ryan said

The White House said earlier this week Trump would be willing to reach out to Democrats

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan says he has no interest in working with Democrats on getting health care legislation passed, disputing a suggestion by the White House to reach across the aisle and bypass conservative House Republicans.

"I'm trying to get this bill passed," Ryan said on CBS's "This Morning." "Nancy (Pelosi) and I see things very, very differently. I don't want government running health care."

"I don't want that to happen. I want a patient-centered system," Ryan added.

Earlier this week, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump is "absolutely" willing to work with Democrats on a way forward on health care.

"What I worry about, Norah (O'Donnell), is if we don't do this, then he'll just go work with Democrats to try to change Obamacare -- and that's hardly a conservative thing," he said.

Read More