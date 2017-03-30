Story highlights Repeal of HB2 goes to a vote Thursday morning in North Carolina

The measure is being criticized by LGBT groups as allowing discrimination

(CNN) Late Wednesday night, North Carolina lawmakers and the governor reached an agreement to repeal the state's controversial "bathroom bill," called HB2.

But LGBT groups immediately criticized the deal saying it was a "repeal" in name only with one advocate calling it "HB2.0," and fails to protect transgender people from discrimination.

The repeal goes to a vote at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the state's Senate Rules Committee, and must survive two additional votes on the Senate floor in a session scheduled for 11 a.m.

HB2 not only forbids transgender people from using restrooms they identify with in government facilities; it also prevents local governments from passing non-discrimination ordinances like the one in Charlotte that inspired it.

The passage of the bill last year triggered a massive outcry and prompted businesses, entertainers and sports leagues to boycott the state. The law is estimated to have cost the state millions through the loss of jobs, businesses and consumer spending.

Read More