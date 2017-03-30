Flynn seeks immunity for testimony

Story highlights His lawyer said Flynn has "a story to tell"

Aides to the House intelligence committee said they have not received any requests from him yet

(CNN) Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is willing to testify before federal and congressional investigators, but only if he is granted immunity, his lawyer said Thursday.

"Gen. Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit. ... No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch-hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution," Robert Kelner, Flynn's lawyer, said in a statement late Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Thursday that Flynn was in talks to try to get a promise of immunity, but that nobody had agreed to his terms yet.

However, aides to the House intelligence committee said they have not received any requests from Flynn yet. A spokesperson for the Senate intelligence committee declined comment Thursday evening.

Flynn was forced to resign as one of Trump's closest advisers after it came out that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

