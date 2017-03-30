Trump ally: Ivanka Trump's new gig isn't nepotism because she isn't being paid

Story highlights "She's working for free. She's volunteering her time," Jason Miller says

The President's oldest daughter will be an "adviser" to Trump

(CNN) A former spokesman for President Donald Trump's campaign said Thursday that Ivanka Trump's decision to join the White House staff is not nepotism because the President's daughter will work for free.

President Donald Trump's oldest daughter will be an "adviser" to the President and will file her own Form 278, which means she is legally bound by ethics rules. Critics, however, claim that Trump's hiring violates federal nepotism laws.

CNN's Alisyn Camerota asked Jason Miller on "New Day" Thursday: "The one thing I don't understand is how is this not nepotism?"

"Well, I mean, how is it nepotism?" Miller, a Trump surrogate, replied.

"Because she's the daughter of the President, that's how it's nepotism," Camerota responded.

