Nunes, Schiff meet to try to get Russia investigation back on track

Story highlights The House intelligence committee is run by chairman Rep. Devin Nunes and Rep. Adam Schiff

Their meeting comes the same day the Senate intelligence committee is holding a public hearing

(CNN) The leaders of the House intelligence committee are trying to get their Russia investigation back on the rails, according to the panel's top Democrat.

California Reps. Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff met Thursday after a week's worth of canceled hearings and bickering between the committee leaders, as their investigation turned partisan following a decision by Nunes, a Republican, to go to the press and White House with intelligence before alerting the committee.

"We're doing our best to try and get the investigation back on track," Schiff said following the meeting. "We're in the process of exchanging witness lists and are going to see if by the end of the day we can agree on at least a common set of initial witnesses."

CNN has reached out to Nunes for response and have not yet immediately gotten a response.

Read More