President Donald Trump has now publicly criticized the caucus several times

(CNN) President Donald Trump appeared to target conservative House members within his own party in a tweet Thursday morning that told his supporters "We must fight" the House Freedom Caucus as well as Democrats next year.

"The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!" Trump tweeted

The President is using the power of his bully pulpit to try and force the Freedom Caucus to work with him on his agenda rather than be against it.

