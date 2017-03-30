Donald Trump to meet with Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago

Story highlights Presidential summit will be first time the two leaders have met

Trump hasn't yet followed through on his campaign trail rhetoric against China

(CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on April 6 and 7, the two nations' governments have announced.

It will be the first meeting between the two men in what many argue is the most important bilateral relationship in the world, and it comes amid heightened tensions in Asia.

Trump has said in recent weeks that North Korea is one of the biggest security challenges he faces as president and has called on China to rein in Pyongyang, which US officials believe is preparing fo r another nuclear test.

Territorial disputes in the South China Sea and China's continued building of man-made islands are also likely to be on the agenda, as will be the trade relationship between the two countries.

As the White House put it in a statement announcing the visit, "The two leaders will discuss global, regional, and bilateral issues of mutual concern."