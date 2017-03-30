Story highlights Trump says meeting will be "very difficult"

(CNN) US President Donald Trump expects his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida next week to be "very difficult," with jobs and trade likely to dominate discussions.

The summit on April 6 and 7 will be the first meeting between the two men in what many argue is the most important bilateral relationship in the world, and it comes amid heightened tensions in Asia.

Hours after both countries confirmed the visit, Trump, in two tweets late Thursday, set out his priorities for the landmark summit.

"The meeting next week with China will be very a difficult one in that we can no longer have massive trade deficits... and job losses. American companies must be prepared to look at other alternatives," Trump said.

But trade won't be the only thing on the agenda.