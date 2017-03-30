Donald Trump to meet with Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago

(CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on April 6 and 7, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

The summit -- which would be the first in-person meeting between two -- comes amid heightened tensions in Asia, particularly the increasing North Korean nuclear threat.

Trump has said in recent weeks that North Korea is one of the biggest security challenges he faces as president and has called on China to rein in Pyongyang.

Territorial disputes in the South China Sea and China's continued building of man-made islands are also likely to be on the agenda, as will be the trade relationship between the two countries.

