Breaking News

Donald Trump to meet with Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago

By Katie Hunt, CNN

Updated 3:44 AM ET, Thu March 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

china li trump meeting preview rivers lkl_00001526
china li trump meeting preview rivers lkl_00001526

    JUST WATCHED

    China strikes friendly tone toward US

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

China strikes friendly tone toward US 02:29

(CNN)Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on April 6 and 7, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

The summit -- which would be the first in-person meeting between two -- comes amid heightened tensions in Asia, particularly the increasing North Korean nuclear threat.
Trump has said in recent weeks that North Korea is one of the biggest security challenges he faces as president and has called on China to rein in Pyongyang.
Territorial disputes in the South China Sea and China's continued building of man-made islands are also likely to be on the agenda, as will be the trade relationship between the two countries.
    Developing story - more to come