White House staff shake-up comes in wake of health care debacle

Story highlights Katie Walsh, the White House's deputy chief of staff, will join a nonprofit group

Walsh was White House chief of staff Reince Priebus' deputy

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Thursday shook up his senior West Wing staff, days after his administration faced its first major legislative setback in failing to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Katie Walsh, the White House's deputy chief of staff, will join a nonprofit group supporting the President's agenda, a senior White House official and source familiar with the decision said.

The move marks the second departure of a senior White House official in the first months of the administration, following national security adviser Michael Flynn's forced resignation last month. It also represents a major change in the makeup of the White House's top staff that could shift the power dynamics within the West Wing, as Walsh was a close ally of Priebus.

Walsh was White House chief of staff Reince Priebus' deputy, joining him in the administration after serving as chief of staff to Priebus when he was chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Walsh is set to serve as a senior adviser to America First Policies, a nonprofit group helmed by former Trump campaign officials that has struggled to get off the ground in the first months of Trump's presidency.

Read More