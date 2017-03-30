As Trump's popularity ticks down, a look at his core supporters

Story highlights Trump's popularity saw a decline during March

A new study shows the white working class faces life-threatening disadvantages

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's electoral upset, in the popular understanding, was due in part to his support among the white working class.

And white people, particularly men and those without college degrees, have supported him in polls at higher rates than people of other races, ethnicities, gender and educational attainment.

But since taking office, Trump has seen his popularity -- overall and among subgroups -- decline over the course of March, according to Gallup polling.

At a notable level, this includes men and white people with college degrees, and, to a lesser extent, it includes a small drop among white people without college degrees, a rough snapshot of the white working class.

Trump has promised this group, along with virtually everyone else, better health care and better paying jobs.

