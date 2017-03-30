Greed and genius -- not Obama plan -- led to coal's decline

Patrick J. Michaels is the director of the Center for the Study of Science at the Cato Institute. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Many in the energy and environmental industries thought Donald Trump's victory in November meant certain death for the Clean Power Plan (CPP), a piece of low-hanging fruit in Trump's promise to revitalize coal country. This regulation, which many argue is one of the most expensive in American history, was key to Obama's climate legacy and, indeed, the President's Executive Order issued this week does kill the CPP. Until, that is, the environmental activists file for a stay, which could happen any day now.

And, as many have noted, even the elimination of the Clean Power Plan will not itself bring coal back to anything like its former life. The major reductions that the US has made in its greenhouse gas emissions stem not so much from a war on coal (indeed, the previous administration was surely belligerent toward the industry), but from the market itself.

JUST WATCHED The future of coal miners in Trump's America Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The future of coal miners in Trump's America 02:53

This conversion from coal to cleaner burning natural gas has led to the decoupling of economic growth from an increase in carbon emissions -- something many said would only be possible through government coercion. Instead it was accomplished by greed and genius.

It's hard to predict the legal fate of Mr. Trump's latest executive order. What we do know, though, is it will be a long time before the dust settles, and unless many fundamental changes occur legally, diplomatically, and scientifically, any new administration can bring Obama's policies back to life with a pen and a phone.