Despite Brexit and Trump, Merkel isn't running scared

Nina Schick is a European political analyst based in Berlin. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) As British Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50 this week, across the channel, her German counterpart, Angela Merkel, reassured party members in Berlin that with or without the UK, the European Union would continue to be a success.

The two leaders each have a union to preserve. For May, that union is the United Kingdom. She will not be able to duck the calls for a second independence referendum in Scotland forever , and there is also the contentious issue of what happens to Northern Ireland.

For Merkel, the union she must save is the EU itself. And what a beleaguered union that is. Aside from the fact that one of the richest and most influential members of the bloc will be leaving the club that everyone always wanted to join, there are still the issues of the ongoing eurozone and refugee crises, Europe's security and defense, the particularly boisterous brand of Russian nationalism on its eastern flank and the waning public trust in EU institutions.

Yet despite the crises that have battered the EU's recent history, German dedication to the project has not waned.