By embracing death, Santa Muerte followers enjoy life

Reza Aslan is the host of CNN's new original series "Believer With Reza Aslan," Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Santa Muerte, or "Saint Death," is a Mexican folk religion that combines traditional aspects of Catholicism with ancient Aztec religiosity to form a new faith.

As the patron saint of death, Santa Muerte is a kind of spiritual protector for a growing legion of Mexicans who feel unprotected by the state and cast aside by the Catholic Church.

In Mexico, it has become the religion of choice for transgender, gay and lesbian worshipers, prostitutes, felons and drug traffickers, as well as little old ladies, police officers, doctors, nurses and judges.

Santa Muerte followers say that death plays no favorites. Rich or poor, powerful or peasant, death comes for everyone.

To outsiders it may seem as though Santa Muerte devotees are worshipping death. But by embracing death, Santa Muerte believers say they are free to live their lives without fear or anxiety.

