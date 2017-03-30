Story highlights New settlement is intended for Israelis removed from an unsanctioned outpost that was destroyed

Israel also advances plans to construct 2,000 homes inside existing settlements

(CNN) Israel's Security Cabinet on Thursday unanimously approved the construction of a new settlement in the West Bank, according to a message from the Prime Minister's office, marking the state's first new settlement in Palestinian territory in more than 20 years.

The new settlement, which will be constructed north of the Palestinian city of Ramallah, is intended for Israeli settlers evacuated from Amona , an outpost destroyed by Israeli authorities in February because it was not sanctioned.

The Security Cabinet on Thursday also advanced plans to construct 2,000 homes inside existing settlements. These homes are part of a plan approved two months ago to grow settlements by more than 5,500 homes.

PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi immediately blasted the announcements.

"Israel's policies remain unchanged as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist, racist coalition government continue to persist with their systematic policies of settler colonialism, apartheid and ethnic cleansing, showing a total and blatant disregard for Palestinian human rights, independence and dignity," Ashrawi said in a statement.

