Kentucky's last abortion clinic sues to stay open

Story highlights Kentucky's last abortion provider received a letter that said its license would be revoked

The Louisville-based clinic ha filed a lawsuit to prevent the closure

(CNN) The only abortion provider in Kentucky could be required to close its doors Monday.

EMW Women's Surgical Center, based in Louisville, received a letter "out of the blue" on March 13 from the state's Cabinet for Health and Family Services that said the center would lose its license in 10 days, according to court records. The Cabinet granted an extension until April 3.

EMW, later joined by the ACLU, filed a lawsuit in Western District of Kentucky to stop the closure. The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has not responded to a request for comment.

The letter from the state, which was included in the lawsuit, said the surgical center's agreements with a local hospital and ambulance are "deficient." The agreements are required in case of an emergency.

The cabinet's letter of notice says that the chair of the department of obstetrics, gynecology and women's health is "not authorized" to sign the hospital agreement and that the agreement with the ambulance company does not offer "certainty" that a patient would receive a medically appropriate transfer in case of an emergency.

Read More