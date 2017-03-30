Babies alone in hospital get love from volunteers

Story highlights Women at Nebraska hospital cuddle babies whose parents are absent

Some of the infants are "shaken babies" or wards of the state

(CNN) Many of the infants at a Nebraska hospital are completely alone. For various reasons, their parents aren't around. Some are "shaken babies." All of them need love.

For the last six years, volunteer Bess Jensen has been coming to Lincoln's Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals to do one simple thing -- cuddle those babies.

"Whenever we had a baby that was a ward of the state or the parents weren't there or needed help, I would come in and rock the baby," Jensen said.

"A lot of times these babies can't get that human touch and tenderness that they need early in life. So, we come in and provide that," Sandy Ludwig, another volunteer said.

Five volunteers take shifts to make sure that there is always someone around to give the infants comfort and love. "They know each one of us. When I pick them up, they know my voice and they know my feel. They just snuggle in and we rock," said Jensen.

