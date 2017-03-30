Story highlights Six new cases of illness have been reported by the CDC

Twenty-nine cases have been reported in 12 states

(CNN) A multistate E. coli outbreak linked to now-recalled soy nut butter products is continuing to make people sick, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

The agency reported six additional illnesses Thursday, bringing the total to 29. Twenty-four of those illnesses are in individuals younger than 18.

In all, 12 patients have been hospitalized, and nine of those individuals developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure that can be life-threatening, although most people recover within a few weeks.

"We are urging parents and caregivers to check for recalled SoyNut Butter products and throw them away. This product has a long shelf life and may still be in homes and classrooms," the CDC said in a statement.

The products include "any variety or size of I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter, I.M. Healthy brand granola, Dixie Diner's Club brand Carb Not Beanit Butter, or 20/20 Lifestyle Yogurt Peanut Crunch Bars, regardless of the date of purchase or the date listed on the container," according to the CDC.

