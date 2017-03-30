Story highlights Dustin Johnson is favorite to win at Augusta

World No. 1's best Masters finish is tied fourth

Spieth won his first major at 2015 Masters

(CNN) Jordan Spieth has finished no lower than second in his three Masters appearances and he feels he can beat anyone when playing at his best.

So when the two-time major winner offers advise on how to beat the seemingly unbeatable Dustin Johnson in Augusta next week, it is perhaps wise to take note.

Unsurprisingly, 2015 Masters champion Spieth says his compatriot will be the "guy to beat" when play begins at Augusta National on April 6. The bookmakers also agree, with Johnson the short-priced favorite to don the Green Jacket.

"If I play my best golf, I believe that I can take down anybody and you have to believe that," the world No. 6 told reporters before the start of this week's Houston Open.

Read More