(CNN)Jordan Spieth has finished no lower than second in his three Masters appearances and he feels he can beat anyone when playing at his best.
So when the two-time major winner offers advise on how to beat the seemingly unbeatable Dustin Johnson in Augusta next week, it is perhaps wise to take note.
World No.1 Johnson enhanced his status as favorite for the forthcoming Masters with a third successive tournament win Sunday. it was a World Match Play final victory which also made the American the first player to win all four World Golf Championships events.
Unsurprisingly, former Masters champion Spieth says his compatriot will be the "guy to beat" when play begins at Augusta National on April 6. The bookmakers also agree, with Johnson the short-priced favorite to don the Green Jacket.
"If I play my best golf, I believe that I can take down anybody and you have to believe that," the world No.6 told reporters before the start of the Houston Open.
"But I think that he is the guy that everyone is saying he's playing the best golf in the world right now."
On Monday, Johnson withdrew from this week's tournament in Houston, which boasts a high-class field, to prepare for Augusta.
How can Johnson be beaten?
Spieth, who became the second-youngest player to win at Augusta in 2015 as a 21-year-old, offered insightful analysis on how to get the better of his in-form Ryder Cup teammate.
"Fortunately I've played a lot of golf and competed against him on the weekends," said Spieth, who tied for second last year following a disastrous final-day meltdown.
"I've been successful against him, which is a huge advantage, just having done it before.
"The way to do it is to not get caught up in his game. The thing that's difficult about beating Dustin Johnson is, you get on the tee and by the time you're hitting your second shot you're already at a disadvantage on the hole.
"It's trying not to feel that way and trying to recognize that you add them up at the end. There's a lot of ways to do it.
"If you feel like you're disadvantaged every hole, even though you are percentage-wise when you both hit a good tee shot, you're probably not going to have a chance to beat him.
"If you play your own game, having the advantage of having been there before, him knowing that, too. He knows which guys have taken him down and are capable of it and he knows which guys are probably not going to be able to. And fortunately I feel like, you know, I can."