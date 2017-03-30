Robin Oakley is a former political editor for the BBC and The Times. He was CNN's European Political Editor between 2000 and 2008.

London (CNN) Theresa May is taking a lead from a frequently divorced former monarch in preparing the way for life after the Brexit break-up.

In order to deal with tens of thousands of EU laws, regulations, treaties and directives that must be incorporated into UK law on Brexit Day, the British government is proposing to invoke powers that date back 500 years to the time of King Henry VIII.

King Henry VIII by Hans Holbein at Tate Britain. He was not to be crossed.

These arcane British parliamentary procedures date back to the 16th century. In 1539, King Henry VIII, not a man it was easy to cross, published a Statute of Proclamations, which gave his decisions and commands the same legal status as legislative acts passed by Parliament. Since then, governments have on rare occasions used Henry VIII clauses to repeal or amend legislation by a "secondary act" which involves little or no Parliamentary scrutiny.

Their use in the Great Repeal Bill is being presented as a common-sense way of avoiding wasting Parliamentary time over tedious, technical regulations on consumer labeling or food packaging. Additionally the government may not know which bits of EU law are affected until the shape of the Brexit deal emerges, which could be perilously close to "Brexit Day" on March 29 2019.

JUST WATCHED Brexit: What happens after Article 50? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Brexit: What happens after Article 50? 01:29

Read More