London (CNN) The scale of the task facing UK legislators as they try to extricate Britain from the European Union was revealed on Thursday when the British government set out how the process would work.

Setting out plans to convert EU law into domestic law, the government disclosed that 12,000 EU regulations are in force in Britain. About 7,900 "statutory instruments" -- government orders -- have implemented EU directives. Some 186 acts of Parliament passed between 1980 and 2009 "contained a degree of EU influence," the government said.

Laws and rules covering areas as diverse as workers' rights, environmental regulations and how the financial services industry operates will need to be converted into UK statutes. While some EU laws will then be repealed, others will be replaced or maintained in a piecemeal fashion.

The letter, signed by Prime Minister Theresa May, suggested that a failure to reach a Brexit deal "would mean our cooperation in the fight against crime and terrorism would be weakened". That prompted claims that May was threatening to use the safety of UK and European citizens as a bargaining chip in Brexit talks

Davis played down the suggestion of a rift with the EU earlier Thursday. "This is not a threat. This is a statement of the fact that this would be harmful for both of us, not one of us," Davis told the BBC. "It's an argument for having a deal. That's the point. That's what we're after," Davis said.

The European Parliament's co-ordinator for Brexit, Guy Verhofstadt, said the EU would oppose any attempt by Britain to link security with an exit deal.

Asked if he thought May was engaged in "blackmail," Verhofstadt told a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday: "I try to be a gentleman, so towards a lady I don't even use or think about the word 'blackmail.'"

The tussle over security overshadowed the British government's attempt to strike a conciliatory tone with the EU. In the Article 50 letter, May said she hoped Britain and the EU would remain the closest of allies and that the UK sought a"deep and special partnership." She also made clear that she wanted to avoid walking away with no deal.

French President Francois Hollande, in a phone call with May on Wednesday, appeared to echo a point made earlier by German Chancellor Angela Merkel that any discussions of the "future relationship" between the UK and EU would have to take place after the divorce.

A number of European leaders spoke Thursday while attending a meeting in Malta of the center-right European People's Party grouping.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said,"Brexit isn't the end of everything. We must consider it to be a new beginning, something that is stronger, something that is better."

Sovereignty 'at heart of referendum'

The UK government said its Great Repeal Bill, first announced to Parliament in October, would "allow for a smooth and stable transition as the UK leaves the EU, ensuring that, wherever practical, the same rules and laws will apply after exit day."

UK politicians will then be able to make whatever changes are necessary through the use of secondary legislation, it said. According to the Department for Exiting the EU, these will involve "mechanical changes that ensure laws function properly after EU exit" rather than policy shifts.

But campaign group Global Justice Now warned this week that the Great Repeal Bill has "the potential to grant the government an almost unprecedented level of unaccountable power" if, under so-called Henry VIII clauses, it gives ministers "the power to repeal rights, protections and standards outside of parliamentary scrutiny." The powers are named for a statute passed in 1539 which allowed English monarch Henry VIII to legislate by proclamation.