The 'It' trailer freaked you out

(CNN) Maybe don't send in the clowns?

The teaser trailer for the new supernatural horror film "It" is scaring more than a few folks.

Based on the 1986 Stephen King novel of the same name, "It" tells the story of group of children who are terrorized by an evil clown named Pennywise.

The film isn't scheduled to premiere until September, the "It" sneak peek is already stirring buzz.

"Who watched that new 'It' trailer and almost s**t their pants?" one person tweeted.

