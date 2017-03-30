(CNN) Joining the ranks of iconic works of art such as the Mona Lisa and The Creation of Adam is a new masterpiece simply known as Brie-Oncé.

The 45-pound cheesy Bey-hemoth was made for the East Village Cheese and Wine festival in London.

Apparently nothing, even Queen Bee herself, is sacred anymore.

Sculptor David Bradley worked with The Robin Collective, an ad agency out of London, to create the cheese sculpture, but unfortunately for us it doesn't come with a Blue (cheese) Ivy sidekick. Seems like a missed opportunity.

"A lot of cheese puns floated around, and Brie-oncé was the one everyone liked the most," creative director Brandy Klingelpuss told CNN. After debating what picture to mimic, the team settled on Beyoncé's internet-breaking pregnancy photo posted in February.

