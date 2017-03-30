CNN 10 - March 31, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

March 31, 2017

History plays a major role in this Friday's edition of CNN 10. First, Britain is writing history and facing historic challenges in its separation from the European Union. Then, researchers are recreating history by reconstructing a 13th Century man's face. Historic paintings are seen in a new light thanks to new technology. And a design company is hoping to make history with a skyscraper of the [distant] future.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. Carrie Lam, who is said to be favored by China, was chosen by an election committee to lead what Special Administrative Region?

2. Name the U.S. Speaker of the House, who recently called off a vote on a Republican health care plan amid concerns that it didn't have enough support to pass.

Read More