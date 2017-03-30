CNN 10 - March 31, 2017

Story highlights
March 31, 2017
History plays a major role in this Friday's edition of CNN 10. First, Britain is writing history and facing historic challenges in its separation from the European Union. Then, researchers are recreating history by reconstructing a 13th Century man's face. Historic paintings are seen in a new light thanks to new technology. And a design company is hoping to make history with a skyscraper of the [distant] future.
WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ
1. Carrie Lam, who is said to be favored by China, was chosen by an election committee to lead what Special Administrative Region?
2. Name the U.S. Speaker of the House, who recently called off a vote on a Republican health care plan amid concerns that it didn't have enough support to pass.
3. During what decade (for example, the 1990s) was the last manned mission to the moon completed?
4. When British Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50 this week, the formal process began of separating what two things?
5. Name the storm that made landfall in Australia earlier this week as the equivalent of a powerful hurricane.
6. A legal settlement has set aside at least $87 million for the replacement of water pipes in what troubled U.S. city?
7. To what Iraqi city, where international forces have been battling ISIS since October, are hundreds of additional U.S. troops being deployed?
8. What two-word term, as defined on Thursday's show, is used to describe cities that shelter people who are in the U.S. illegally?
9. As outlined by Article 50, how long do officials have to complete the Brexit process?
10. Who painted La Bella Principessa, The Last Supper, and The Battle of Anghiari?
TRANSCRIPT
