Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrested

Seoul (CNN) Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, who was removed from office earlier this month, was arrested on Friday.

"Major crimes have been ascertained and there is a concern that the suspect might attempt to destroy evidence," Judge Kang Bu-young said in a text message to reporters.

"The court recognizes the need, necessity and reasonableness of the suspect's arrest."

Prosecutors announced Monday that they were seeking to arrest Park on charges relating to abuse of power, accepting bribes and leaking important information.

"The suspect abused the mighty power and position as President to take bribes from companies and infringed upon the freedom of corporate management and leaked important confidential official information," the statement from the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office said.

