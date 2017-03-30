Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrested

Seoul (CNN) Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye -- who was ousted from office earlier this month -- was arrested on Friday.

"Major crimes have been ascertained and there is a concern that the suspect might attempt to destroy evidence," Judge Kang Bu-young said in a text message to reporters.

"The court recognizes the need, necessity and reasonableness of the suspect's arrest."

Prosecutors announced Monday that they were seeking to arrest Park on charges relating to abuse of power, accepting bribes and leaking important information. Park had been held in a temporary detention facility at the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office Building ahead of the court's decision.

Park will be taken to Seoul Detention Center, which is located just outside Seoul and where her confidant Choi Soon-sil and some of the high-profile figures embroiled in an ongoing scandal, including Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, have been detained.

Read More