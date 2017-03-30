Arrest warrant issued for ousted South Korean President

Seoul (CNN) A South Korean court approved an arrest warrant Friday for former President Park Geun-hye.

"Major crimes have been ascertained and there is a concern that the suspect might attempt to destroy evidence," Judge Kang Bu-young said in a text message to reporters.

"The court recognizes the need, necessity and reasonableness of the suspect's arrest."

Park will be taken to Seoul Detention Center, which is located just outside Seoul and where her confidant Choi Soon-sil and some of the high-profile figures embroiled in the scandal, including Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, have been detained.

Prosecutors announced Monday that they were seeking to arrest Park on charges relating to abuse of power, taking bribes from companies and leaking important information. Park had been held in a temporary detention facility at the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office Building ahead of the court's decision.

