9 Malaysians held in North Korean arrive home

Story highlights Four diplomats and their families back home

Relations between Malaysia and North Korea have soured since Kim Jong Nam's murder

(CNN) Nine Malaysian citizens who had been barred from leaving North Korea after the killing of Kim Jong Nam returned home Friday, the Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported.

"(We're) very happy to be with our family members, our loved ones," said Mohd Nor Azrin Md Zain, an official who worked at the Malaysian embassy in Pyongyang.

"I would like to thank the government of Malaysia for putting so much effort to bring us back home and also all the relevant parties involved in this negotiation with the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) side."

As part of the deal negotiated between the two governments, the body of the slain half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be allowed to return to North Korea.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said in a statement that would happen after Malaysia receives a letter from Kim's family requesting his repatriation.