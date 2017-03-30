Sharks, sandbags and surfing: Cyclone Debbie brings floods to Queensland

(CNN) Some Queenslanders didn't take police warnings to stay out of flood waters very seriously -- until a bull shark washed up in the street.

It has since been downgraded to a low pressure system but is still moving slowly down the eastern coast, dumping hundreds of millimeters of rains.

EMERGENCY SERVICES: PLS PLS PLS don't go in flood waters



SE Qld: ... pic.twitter.com/RO5Gx1vtBK — Mark Doman (@MarkDoman) March 30, 2017

No deaths have been recorded so far, but areas of southeast Queensland have been hit with extensive flooding.

Australian emergency services have repeatedly warned people to stay out of the flood waters, after photos and videos emerged of locals playing in flooded streets, and even doing some surfing.